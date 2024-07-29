Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,251 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $13,325.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VNDA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 615,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,657. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNDA

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.