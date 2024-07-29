Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,251 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $13,325.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of VNDA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 615,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,657. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $349.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.75.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
