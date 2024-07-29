Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,112. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.04.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

