Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.