Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.87

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 34360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.47.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5,870.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,613,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,333,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,797,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 137,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.