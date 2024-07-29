Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,969,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,392,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,413. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

