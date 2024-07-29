Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $544.0 million-$552.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.2 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.56.

VRNS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. 2,173,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,777. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

