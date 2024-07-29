Velas (VLX) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Velas has a market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $746,348.40 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,688 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.