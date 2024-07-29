Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.54.

VRSK traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,686. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $282.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

