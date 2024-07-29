Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,668,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 235,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $9,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

