Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,686. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 351,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

