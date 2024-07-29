Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Update

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,686. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Verra Mobility
Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 231,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after purchasing an additional 351,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter.
About Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.