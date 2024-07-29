Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,623,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.30.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $498.15. The stock had a trading volume of 694,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,264. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $503.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $128.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.18 and its 200-day moving average is $437.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

