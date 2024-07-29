Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Vertiv worth $27,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $78.47. 6,729,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,909. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $119,773,814 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

