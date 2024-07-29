Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,190,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 10,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 28,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $37,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,012,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,970 shares of company stock valued at $250,075. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 419,374 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 313.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 16.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

VERU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 97,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,969. Veru has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 130.13% and a negative net margin of 265.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

