Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 5.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 427,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,293,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $597.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The company’s revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Andrew D. Ashe bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 342,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,106.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,085,000 after buying an additional 741,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 437.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

