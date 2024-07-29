Viad (NYSE:VVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $733.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

