Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Update

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Vimeo Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VMEO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 125,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,530. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $639.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Vimeo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vimeo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vimeo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 721,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vimeo by 53.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.