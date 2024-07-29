Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Cut to $208.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of VRTS traded down $10.25 on Monday, reaching $224.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.59 and a 200 day moving average of $232.25. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $168.78 and a twelve month high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

