W. P. Carey (WPC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
