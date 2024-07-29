Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $142.48

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.48 and last traded at $142.48, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.48.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.75.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

