Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.49. Approximately 3,197,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 11,270,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 675,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

