Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and $2.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00040626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,131,551 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.