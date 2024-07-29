WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.11

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $280.11 and last traded at $280.11, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.10 and its 200 day moving average is $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,592.79. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at $623,053.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $38,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,697,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $20,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $4,180,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 83.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

