Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.88.

Shares of WFRD opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.51.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 187.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

