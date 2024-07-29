Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2024 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/19/2024 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $161.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/14/2024 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.61. 31,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.87.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

