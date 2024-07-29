Wells Fargo & Company Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $165.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.