Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.13-4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.32.

Welltower stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.35. Welltower has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

