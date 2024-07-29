WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

WSBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. 165,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,139. WesBanco has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

