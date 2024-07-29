Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.04

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $82.04, with a volume of 2477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.