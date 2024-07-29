WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WestRock were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,862,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,995. WestRock has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Argus lifted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

