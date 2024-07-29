WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $180.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.52 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total transaction of $154,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,402. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 19,044.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David boosted its position in shares of WEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 1,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Articles

