Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT Lowered to $36.00 at DA Davidson

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

WY stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $81,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

