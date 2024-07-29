Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,010. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

