Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on August 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

