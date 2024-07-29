Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.58. 270,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $283.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.