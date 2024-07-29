WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WT. UBS Group upped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:WT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 1,652,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP increased its position in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after buying an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,042,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

