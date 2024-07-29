WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of GTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.