WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance
Shares of GTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Target Range Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.