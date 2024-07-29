WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 51.9% in July

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

Shares of GTR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund ( NASDAQ:GTR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

