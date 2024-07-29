Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.50 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.