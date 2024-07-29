Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 537,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,572. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $80.02 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Macquarie cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

