Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 770.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.36% of Xcel Energy worth $405,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,614,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,947,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $57.49. 475,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

