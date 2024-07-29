XYO (XYO) 1-Day Volume Hits $615,869.58

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. XYO has a market cap of $77.64 million and $615,869.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, XYO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,204.26 or 1.00005790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00071309 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00585807 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $431,730.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

