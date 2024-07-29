Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.80

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 20628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZETA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

