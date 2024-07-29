Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
Zovio Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.