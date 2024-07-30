12,994 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock remained flat at $118.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. 79,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.96.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,513 shares of company stock worth $3,869,053. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

