13,537 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,291.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SunOpta by 77.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 857,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in SunOpta by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About SunOpta

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

