15,817 Shares in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Sinclair by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 55,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.65.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

