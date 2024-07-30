2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $144.30.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.10) by $3.00. The company had revenue of $198.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 35.13%. Equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 141,119 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 836,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

