5N Plus (VNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.
5N Plus Stock Performance
TSE VNP traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.78. 37,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,364. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.00. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 5N Plus
Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus
In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.