5N Plus (VNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of C$87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Performance

TSE VNP traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.78. 37,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,364. The company has a market capitalization of C$513.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.00. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James cut shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 5N Plus

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 5,800 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.