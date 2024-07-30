65,173 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,887 shares of company stock worth $14,583,850. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. 793,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,316. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

