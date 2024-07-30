80,819 Shares in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 455,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 975 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HCP shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

