9,047 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $166,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $40.90. 155,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,554. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHE shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

